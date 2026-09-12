Kaliabor Residents Oppose Proposed Industrial Unit on Agricultural Land

Guwahati: People of Mathoukhat, Bamuni and Bamuni Pathar areas of Kaliabor have opposed an alleged move to establish an industrial unit on agricultural land, expressing concern that the proposed project could affect farmland as well as nearby residential areas.

People also alleged that certain business groups were attempting to set up the industrial unit in Mathoukhat, raising concerns over its potential impact on the region’s agricultural land and surrounding settlements.

People of that area, said they had already opposed the move and warned that they would intensify their agitation if their concerns were not addressed. They suggested that the proposed site should instead be used to establish a school or hospital, which they said would better serve the needs of the local population.

Kalibor people maintained that protecting agricultural land and residential settlements should be prioritised over establishing an industrial unit in the area.