Kamrimganj District Magistrate Enforces Section 163 of BNSS

Karimganj: The district magistrate of Karimganj has enforced limitations on public gatherings in the region under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to prevent possible untoward situations in the region.

Whereas as per the report of the Circle Officer, Patharkandi Revenue Circle of Karimganj, there is an apprehension of the breach of public peace and law and order situation in the area under the Bazaricherra Police Station and preventive measures are felt to be taken up immediately to maintain law and order situation, peace and public tranquillity.

Therefore, Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, the District Magistrate of Karimganj in exercise of powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita promulgated the following restrictions in the area under Bazaricherra Police Station until further order. Assembly of five or more persons without permission. Organizing any agitational programme such as bandh, rallies, strikes, dharnas, demonstrations ete without permission. Carrying any weapon, explosives or any other suspicious objects.Obstruction of traffic and illegal parking of unauthorized vehicles. Using loudspeakers/high-decibel sound-producing instruments without permission.

This order shall not apply to the State and Central Government employees on duty and emergency services like Ambulance & Fire services. This order may come into force with immediate effect and any violation of this order shall be punishable under the relevant provision of law.