Gauhati High Court Hears Land Dispute Between Hindus And Muslims In Karimganj

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court held a video conference today at 10:30 AM to hear a land dispute involving Hindu and Muslim communities in Karimganj district.

Local lawyer Kabir Ahmad filed a public interest litigation (PIL) to question the legality of the land transactions between the two communities. The case has been registered as WP(C)/5020/2024.

Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi had been summoned to clarify on the matter in the virtual meeting.

In the previous session held on September 27, the High Court had directed the Assam Government and the Karimganj Administration to present their stance regarding the land transactions by October 3.