Kamrup Administration Bans River Activities Amid Rising Brahmaputra Water Levels

Guwahati: In view of the rising water levels of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries following continuous rainfall during the present monsoon season, Kamrup District Magistrate Deba Kumar Mishra has issued a prohibitory order under Section 30 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to safeguard lives and prevent accidents.

The order has been issued in response to the heightened risks posed by strong river currents, sudden surges in water levels, riverbank erosion, and submerged hazards. The district administration has observed that in the past many years, frequent cases of drowning have ben reported during the monsoon season.

According to official orders, people cannot bathe or swim in the rivers within Kamrup district, including the Brahmaputra and its tributaries. People should not enter the waters of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries until notice. Residents have also been directed to refrain from engaging in any activity that may expose themselves or others to the risk of drowning or river-related mishaps.

The ensure whether people follow all the rules, the police Department, Revenue officials, Disaster response agenciesz (NDRF and SDRF) will closely monitor the river ghats and other vulnerable places. They will make sure everyone follows the rules.If someone breaks the rules, actions will be taken against them , under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Appealing to the public, District Magistrate Deba Kumar Mishra urged residents to exercise utmost caution and cooperate with the authorities in ensuring public safety during the monsoon season.