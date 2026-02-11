Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) CEO inspects Maijan Wetland in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Chief Executive Officer L. Sweety Changsan conducted a field inspection of the Maijan Wetland area in Dibrugarh on Monday.

Accompanied by Samujjal Borah, Circle Officer of Dibrugarh East Revenue Circle, and officials from the Water Resources Department, the team visited Maijan Lake and Nagaghuli Ghat, engaging with local representatives, including Gaon Pradhans, to understand community concerns and expectations regarding the wetland rejuvenation project.

Maijan Wetland (Maijan Beel), which maintains a direct connection with the Brahmaputra River, spans 44.5 hectares, with water depths ranging from three to nine metres. Surrounded entirely by tea gardens, the wetland boasts remarkable biodiversity, including 54 recorded fish species, 42 types of macrophytes, and a rich phytoplankton community. It serves as a crucial winter habitat for migratory birds and supports diverse flora and fauna, making it a natural hotspot for birdwatching enthusiasts.

"The rejuvenation of Maijan Lake is not just an environmental priority but also crucial for flood management in Dibrugarh. The lake was on the verge of dying due to pollution and other factors. This restoration will give it a new lease of life. Rejuvenating wetlands like Maijan helps divert excess floodwaters from the Brahmaputra, reducing the risk of inundation and erosion in the basin. We will work closely with ASDMA and local communities to ensure the project's success," said Samujjal Borah, Circle Officer of Dibrugarh East Revenue Circle.

