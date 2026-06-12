Kamrup Police Seize Drugs in Hajo Raid, Three Detained

Guwahati: The Kamrup Police carried out a major anti-narcotics operation in Hajo, leading to the capture of a large quantity of suspected drugs, including Ganja and Heroin, from a residential home at Bullut Chariali.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint team of Kamrup Police and Hajo Police conducted the raid at the residence of one Haidar Ali, suspected to be involved in drug trafficking activities. A sniffer dog was also use during the search operation.

During the raid, police recovered approximately 2.5 kg of Ganja and 36.18 Grams of suspected Heroin and cash of around Rs19000 .



After the operation, three people identified as Rahul, Haidar Ali, and Ashraf Ali were detained for questioning. Hajo police have launched a detailed investigation to determine their involvement in the illegal drug trade and to trace the wider network connected to the seizure.

Police officials stated that the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region and ensure a drug-free society. Further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation and forensic examination of the seized substances.