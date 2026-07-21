Karbi Anglong Closes Waterfall Picnic Spots as Flood Situation Worsens Across Assam

Guwahati: The Karbi Anglong District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered the immediate closure of all waterfall picnic spots in the district until further notice in view of the prevailing flood situation and to ensure public safety.

In an order issued by District Commissioner and DDMA Chairperson Anamika Saikia, the authority said the decision had been taken as a precautionary measure amid the worsening flood situation in the district.

The order stated that all waterfall picnic spots would remain closed with immediate effect to prevent any loss of life or property during the ongoing spell of adverse weather.

The closure comes as the flood situation continues to deteriorate in several parts of Assam following days of incessant rainfall.

Meanwhile, the situation in Jorhat and Kakojan has turned critical after flash floods inundated several low-lying areas. A stretch of National Highway 715 has been submerged, disrupting traffic and affecting connectivity.

Rescue operations are underway across the affected areas. Jorhat Fire Station Officer-in-Charge Pranab Bora said multiple rescue teams equipped with boats had been deployed throughout the district.

"We are operating across the entire district. We have eight boats stationed in Jorhat. Rescue operations have been underway since yesterday. Although the weather remains challenging, water levels have started receding slightly, and we are hopeful that the flood situation will improve by tomorrow," Bora said.

On Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the State Government had intensified relief and rescue operations as floods affected more than 1.7 lakh people across 12 districts.

"I have asked all MPs and MLAs of the flood-affected districts to be on the ground and closely monitor the situation. I am in constant touch with all the public representatives and have assured all possible assistance from the Government of Assam. As rains continue and water levels are rising, we are reinforcing our efforts to shift people to safer places and provide them with all necessary support," Sarma said.

The authorities have urged residents to avoid visiting rivers, waterfalls and other water bodies until the weather improves and the flood situation returns to normal.