Assam: Minor Earthquake Jolts Karbi Anglong, No Damage Reported

Guwahati :Today, at the wee hours, a minor earthquake of magnitude 2.6 struck parts of Karbi Anglong district, causing light tremors but no reported damage or casualties.

AS per seismic monitoring data, the earthquake occurred at 12.53 am (IST). The epicentre was located approximately 51 kilometres east-southeast of Tezpur.

Although the tremor was of low intensity, residents in areas close to the epicentre reported feeling light shaking, corresponding to Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) IV. Several people said they experienced mild vibrations and rattling that lasted for around two to five seconds.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, loss of life or damage to property following the earthquake.

Assam and the rest of Northeast India lie in one of the country's most seismically active regions, making the area vulnerable to frequent low- and moderate-intensity earthquakes. While most such tremors are too weak to cause significant damage, they serve as a reminder of the region's high seismic activity.

Disaster management continue to monitor the situation, and no aftershocks or disruptions have been reported so far.