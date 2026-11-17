Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on 17th November , that 702 candidates would receive appointment letters for various posts under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Karbi Anglong Day in Assam.

The announcement of 702 appointments under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council marks the latest recruitment initiative highlighted by the Assam government.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision in a social media post on November 17, 2026, coinciding with Karbi Anglong Day.

According to Sarma, the appointments will provide opportunities to talented young people who have been waiting for greater access to employment in Assam, particularly in the Karbi Anglong region.

The recruitment covers various posts under KAAC, although the specific designations and departments have not been provided in the announcement details. The latest appointments also add to the state's cumulative government recruitment figures.

Following the latest appointments, Assam's total number of government appointments will reach 1,66,451, according to the figures shared by Sarma. The 702 candidates receiving appointment letters under KAAC form part of this overall recruitment figure.

The Chief Minister presented the recruitment initiative as part of the government's commitment to providing employment opportunities through transparent and merit-based selection.

For candidates in Karbi Anglong, the announcement represents an opportunity to enter government service through appointments under the autonomous council.

In his social media post, Sarma said talented young people in Assam, particularly those from Karbi Anglong, had long awaited greater opportunities.

He described the appointment initiative as a step towards fulfilling their aspirations and providing access to employment through a transparent, merit-based recruitment process. The Chief Minister also referred to Karbi Anglong's history of neglect and unrest following Independence.

According to Sarma, the region had experienced years of challenges, and the latest appointments form part of efforts to create renewed opportunities for its younger generation.

He linked the recruitment initiative with the broader aspirations of development and improved prospects for people in the region.

The 702 appointment letters are intended for candidates selected for various positions under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

While the announcement establishes the number of candidates and the overall state recruitment figure, it does not specify the individual posts, departments or distribution schedule for the appointment letters.