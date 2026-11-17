Kathina is an annual robe-offering festival observed by Theravada Buddhists worldwide after the conclusion of the three-month Vassa, or rainy-season retreat.

During Vassa, Buddhist monks traditionally remain in monasteries and follow monastic disciplines prescribed under the Vinaya rules.

The Kathina ceremony marks the completion of this retreat period, with lay followers offering robes to monks as part of the religious observance.

At Margherita Buddha Vihar, the ceremonial robe offering formed a central part of the November 17 celebrations, alongside prayers, Ashtashila observance and Sanghadana.Guwahati: The annual Danottam Kathina Chivara Danutsav was celebrated at Margherita Buddha Vihar in Assam’s Tinsukia district on 17th November bringing together more than 100 Buddhist devotees and monks

The annual Kathina Chivara Danutsav at Margherita Buddha Vihar brought together Buddhist monks and lay followers for a series of religious observances on 17th November.

Gyanawada Bhikkhu, the head monk of Margherita Buddha Vihar, hoisted the World Buddhist Flag to mark the occasion. More than 100 devotees and monks participated in the festival.

The religious programme included prayers, devotional offerings and the observance of the Eight Precepts, known as Ashtashila. Sanghadana was also organised, alongside the ceremonial offering of Kathina robes to Buddhist monks. The celebrations followed the completion of the traditional three-month Vassa retreat, an important period in the Buddhist monastic calendar.

The festival attracted Buddhist devotees and monks from different parts of Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh. The participation of followers from multiple districts and a neighbouring state made the annual observance a gathering of Buddhist communities from across the region.

The event also included an evening candle-lighting programme, with more than 1,000 candles scheduled to be lit as part of the celebrations. The programme combined traditional Buddhist religious practices with devotional activities.

The observance of the Eight Precepts, prayers and Sanghadana formed part of the day's ceremonies. The ceremonial offering of Kathina robes followed the completion of the Vassa retreat. The scheduled lighting of more than 1,000 candles was another feature of the festival's evening programme.