West Karbi Anglong DC Briefs Citizens on Developments Ahead of Assembly Elections

Kheroni: With heightened preparations for the forthcoming Legislative Assembly elections, a press conference was conducted by the administration of West Karbi Anglong district at the District Commissioner’s office, Kheroni, to make citizens aware of the important developments that have occurred ahead of the elections. The press conference was conducted under the leadership of District Commissioner Sarang Pani Sarma.

During the press meet, the District Commissioner also pointed out some important developments that occurred in the Assembly constituency boundaries in the district. The former Baithalangso Assembly constituency has been replaced by two new Assembly constituencies, namely 111 No. Rongkhang Assembly Constituency and 112 No. Amri Assembly Constituency. This has been done as part of the delimitation of Assembly constituencies in the region.

Providing the detailed voter statistics, the MLA informed that in the 111 No. Rongkhang Assembly constituency, there are a total of 1,32,858 voters. Out of them, 66,636 are male, and the other 66,221 are female. The total number of voters in the 112 No. Amri Assembly constituency is 1,00,319, out of which 50,019 are male, and the remaining 50,300 are female. According to the District Commissioner, precise information about the number of voters is required for conducting a free and transparent election process.