West Karbi Anglong DC Briefs Citizens on Developments Ahead of Assembly Elections

Kheroni: With heightened preparations for the forthcoming Legislative Assembly elections, a press conference was conducted by the administration of West Karbi Anglong district at the District Commissioner’s office, Kheroni, to make citizens aware of the important developments that have occurred ahead of the elections. The press conference was conducted under the leadership of District Commissioner Sarang Pani Sarma.
During the press meet, the District Commissioner also pointed out some important developments that occurred in the Assembly constituency boundaries in the district. The former Baithalangso Assembly constituency has been replaced by two new Assembly constituencies, namely 111 No. Rongkhang Assembly Constituency and 112 No. Amri Assembly Constituency. This has been done as part of the delimitation of Assembly constituencies in the region.
Providing the detailed voter statistics, the MLA informed that in the 111 No. Rongkhang Assembly constituency, there are a total of 1,32,858 voters. Out of them, 66,636 are male, and the other 66,221 are female. The total number of voters in the 112 No. Amri Assembly constituency is 1,00,319, out of which 50,019 are male, and the remaining 50,300 are female. According to the District Commissioner, precise information about the number of voters is required for conducting a free and transparent election process.
The press conference also covered the voting eligibility and enrollment process. The DC of the state informed that voters who will be traversing the age of 18 years old as of January 1, 2026, would be eligible for enrollment in the electoral roll. The voters found to be meeting the eligibility criteria should apply for enrollment in the electoral roll on or before January 22, 2026.
Underlining the significance of citizen participation in the electoral roll, Sarma appealed to the people to check their electoral details and apply or modify them as needed. He further reiterated his administration's efforts to provide an opportunity for every qualified citizen to take part in the democratic process without any hurdles.
The district authorities have further ensured that all election activities will be carried out in compliance with the rules and regulations that have been set and closely monitored in order to maintain transparency and avoid any malpractice. All activities are being closely coordinated with the Election Commission.
This event marks an important phase in spreading awareness among voters in West Karbi Anglong, more so because new constituencies have been formed. Now that specific guidelines are out, along with new voter details being made available in the public domain, it is an endeavour by the administration to cultivate well-informed voting in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections.