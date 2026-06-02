Karbi Groups Reassert Historical Claim Over Blocks 1 And 2 Amid Renewed Assam-Meghalaya Border Issue

GUWAHATI: The long standing conflict over Blocks I and II at West Karbi Anglong in Assam and Meghalaya has once again sparked concern among residents and tribes of the area.

Several social groups from the state of Meghalaya that the opposed territory have historically formed part of the Jaintia Hills has been strongly opposed by several social organisations representing the Karbi community. However, the leaders of the Karbi tribesmen claim that the territories have been a part of the erstwhile Karbi Kingdom and ought to be under the jurisdiction of Assam.

The matter has resurfaced following recent discussions between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. The two leaders are said to have agreed to accelerate the boundary dispute resolution process through talks and mutual cooperation.

A delegation headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is holding talks on a range of issues of interest to the two States with both governments pledging to expedite the process of demarcation of the border for a permanent solution.

The visit to the strategically important Tapat area by a high level delegation comprising members of Tulu Deepsingha Sangha, Chief Executive Member, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Amarsing Tisso, MP, and newly elected MLAs, on 1st June was postponed due to some unavoidable reasons. It is hoped that the visit will be rescheduled soon.

Historical documents back the ownership of the disputed land by the community, say community leaders. They cite Assam Government Notification No. TAD/R/31/50 dated 3rd October 1950, which resulted in the creation of the then Mikir Hills district on 17th November 1951, under which Block I and Block II were placed.

These historical boundaries have become more urgent in light of the frequent conflicts in the border area. In 2025 Oriwel Timung, a Karbi farmer was killed in a village dispute , along the sensitive border village. More recently, tensions resurfaced after members of the Khasi community allegedly attempted to enter Assam territory for paddy harvesting.

As the dispute continues, the Karbi community has urged both state governments to reach a swift and equitable resolution that respects historical records, administrative precedents, and the interests of indigenous residents.