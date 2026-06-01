LIC HFL Reviews Progress of Sarthebari Bell Metal Craft Revival Initiative in Assam

Guwahati: As part of efforts to preserve Assam's traditional craftsmanship and strengthen artisan livelihoods, LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) reviewed the progress of its Sangam Sarthebari Metal Craft Initiative during a visit to the project site on May 30.

The review was conducted by Abhinav Das, CSR Regional Head (North East Zone) of LIC Housing Finance Limited, who inspected the ongoing programme being implemented by APRINS for the preservation and promotion of Assam's Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Sarthebari bell metal craft.

During the visit, Das interacted with women beneficiaries associated with the project, assessed the implementation of various programme components, and inspected the Common Facility Centre (CFC) established under the initiative. The Managing Director of APRINS, Chandan Borthakur, was also present during the review.

The LIC HFL Sangam programme seeks to revitalise the traditional bell metal craft industry of Sarthebari through a combination of skill development, entrepreneurship promotion, branding support, infrastructure enhancement, and market linkage initiatives. The project aims to improve the economic prospects of artisans while safeguarding a centuries-old cultural tradition that remains integral to Assam's heritage.

Sarthebari, located in Assam's Barpeta district, is renowned for its handcrafted bell metal products, which have earned GI recognition for their distinctive craftsmanship and cultural significance. The eco-friendly and durable products continue to enjoy strong market demand and provide livelihoods to numerous rural artisan families.

Under the initiative, artisans are receiving training in modern metal craft techniques, product finishing, polishing, and design innovation. The programme also focuses on entrepreneurship development through the formation of artisan groups and self-help groups (SHGs), financial literacy programmes, business planning assistance, and support for collective enterprises.

To enhance market opportunities, the project is promoting product branding and packaging, facilitating participation in exhibitions and trade fairs, and supporting retail and digital market outreach. Infrastructure support includes the establishment of a Common Facility Centre and the provision of improved production tools and facilities.

Products being developed under the programme include traditional bell metal utensils, decorative craft items, handmade serving sets, Assamese heritage products, and a range of gift and utility items.

According to project officials, the initiative is expected to enhance artisan skills, create new income opportunities, improve market access, empower women and youth, and contribute to the long-term preservation of Assam's traditional bell metal craftsmanship.

Speaking during the visit, Das appreciated the efforts of APRINS and the commitment shown by participating women artisans. He reiterated LIC HFL's commitment to supporting community development and sustainable livelihood programmes through its Sangam initiative.

APRINS, a Guwahati-based organisation working in the areas of sustainable livelihood development, rural innovation, and community empowerment across Northeast India, expressed gratitude for LIC HFL's continued support towards strengthening traditional artisan communities and promoting indigenous crafts.