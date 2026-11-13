Karimganj Family Attack: Two Minor Brothers Killed, Three Family Members Critically Injured

A family attack in a village under Nilambazar Police Station in South Karimganj, late on 12th November, left two minor brothers dead and three other family members critically injured. Police detained the accused, identified as Faruk Ahmed, as an investigation began to establish the motive behind the incident.

The incident occurred late on 12th November, in a village under Nilambazar Police Station in South Karimganj. As per information Faruk Ahmed allegedly attacked members of his own family, resulting in the deaths of two minor brothers and serious injuries to three others.

The deceased have been identified as Jahangir Hussain and Alam Uddin. Their father, Khalil Uddin, mother, Alia Begum, and another brother, Altaf Hussain, sustained serious injuries. The incident prompted police action during the night, with officers detaining the accused

The injured family members initially received treatment locally. However, their condition was reported to be critical, prompting their referral to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for advanced medical care. No further details about their individual medical conditions have been provided.

Nilambazar Police detained him during the night following the incident. Police also deployed a team to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths and injuries.

The motive behind the alleged attack has not yet been established. No official statement or direct account from the police regarding the circumstances leading to the incident was available in the information provided.