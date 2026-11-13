Zubeen Garg Death Case: Shekhar Jyoti Goswami Falls Ill in Haflong Jail

Guwahati: Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, an accused in the Zubeen Garg death case, has reportedly fallen ill while lodged at Haflong Sub-Jail in Assam's Dima Hasao district. On 13th November , medical documents concerning his health were submitted before the Fast-Track Court, which directed jail authorities to ensure he receives timely medical treatment.

Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who is among the accused in the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, has reportedly fallen ill while in judicial custody at Haflong Sub-Jail.

The development came to light on Friday , after medical documents concerning his health were submitted before the Fast-Track Court hearing the case. Following the submission of the medical documents, the court directed the Haflong Sub-Jail authorities to ensure that Goswami receives timely medical attention.

However, the nature of his illness, the severity of his condition and the specific treatment required have not been disclosed in the available information.

The Fast-Track Court has directed Haflong Sub-Jail authorities to ensure that Shekhar Jyoti Goswami receives timely medical treatment. The direction followed the submission of medical documents concerning his health before the court.

The jail authorities are responsible for ensuring that the accused receives the necessary medical attention while in custody. No direct statement from the court or jail authorities has been provided regarding his present condition or the treatment arrangements.

Shekhar Jyoti Goswami is one of the accused in the case concerning the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. As to the available case background, Goswami was reportedly present in Singapore with the singer when Garg died near Lazarus Island on 19th September , 2025.

Goswami is currently lodged at Haflong Sub-Jail in Dima Hasao district, Assam. The case is being heard by a Fast-Track Court, before which the medical documents concerning Goswami's health have now been submitted.