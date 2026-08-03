Karnataka: Confusion Over OMR Numbers During Police Constable Exam Leads to Protest

Guwahati: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has clarified that there is no requirement for the OMR sheet number and the question paper number to match, after confusion during the written examination for the recruitment of 1,453 Male and Female Civil Police Constables in the Karnataka Police Department.

The examination was conducted across all districts of the state on 2nd August. During the test, several candidates were reportedly misled by false information circulating on social media, claiming that the OMR sheet number and the question paper number had to be identical.

The confusion led to protests at the Tikota Sharadamba PU College examination centre, where some candidates noticed that the numbers on their OMR sheets did not correspond with those on their question papers. Believing this to be an error, a group of students staged a walkout from the examination hall.

In response, the KEA issued an official clarification, stating that neither its notifications, instruction booklets nor verbal directions had ever required the OMR sheet number to match the question paper number. Instead, candidates are only required to correctly fill in the Question Paper Series Code and Version Code on the OMR answer sheet.

The exam authority also urged candidates not to be influenced by misinformation and to rely only on official instructions issued by KEA.