Kaziranga Accident: 7 Victims Critical, 5 on Ventilator Support

Guwahati: Seven victims of the Kaziranga road accident remain in critical condition at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), Jorhat, after Friday's fatal collision near Kohora. On 14th November , hospital superintendent Dr Manab Jyoti Gohain confirmed that five patients were receiving mechanical ventilator support as traveller services across Nagaon district remained suspended in mourning.

According to JMCH Superintendent Dr Manab Jyoti Gohain, 20 injured people were brought to the hospital after the accident. Three of them later succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Dr Gohain said 17 patients remained admitted at JMCH as of Saturday, Of these, seven were in the intensive care unit (ICU), while the remaining 10 were receiving treatment in the general ward.

Describing the condition of the critically injured patients, Dr Gohain said, "Out of those 17 patients, seven are admitted in the ICU, and they are in a very critical state. The remaining 10 are in the general ward."

A specialist medical team arrived from Guwahati on Saturday to examine the injured patients at JMCH. The team included specialists in cardiothoracic surgery and neurosurgery, who assessed the patients and their medical conditions.

Dr Gohain said the hospital was prepared to carry out surgical procedures if the patients required further intervention.

"If the need for surgery arises, we are prepared," the JMCH superintendent said. The hospital's medical team continued to monitor the condition of the injured patients, particularly those admitted to the ICU.

The fatal collision occurred on Friday at Rangajan, near Hathikuli Tea Estate, under the Kohora range along National Highway 715. The minibus collided head-on with a container truck, resulting in 26 fatalities.

The Nagaon Traveller Union announced the suspension of traveller services across the district for a day as a mark of mourning for those killed in the accident. The decision followed the deaths of 26 people in the collision near Kaziranga. The suspension was announced as a gesture of condolence and mourning for the accident victims.

According to Dr Gohain, five patients are currently dependent on mechanical ventilator support. The hospital has also confirmed its preparedness for surgical intervention if required. Specialists in cardiothoracic surgery and neurosurgery have examined the injured, while the hospital continues treatment and monitoring.

Further developments will depend on the patients' medical condition and the need for additional treatment