Kaziranga Accident: Bodies of All 26 Victims Handed Over to Families

Guwahati: The post-mortem examinations of all 26 victims of the Kaziranga road accident were completed on 14th November , and their bodies were handed over to their respective families in Golaghat and Jorhat, Assam. The examinations were conducted at two medical facilities following the fatal collision at Rongajan on 13th November .

The post-mortem examinations of the 26 deceased victims were divided between two medical facilities in Assam. Golaghat Civil Hospital conducted examinations of 23 victims, while Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) completed the post-mortem examinations of the remaining three deceased people.

The completion of all examinations allowed the authorities to hand over the bodies to the respective families on Saturday The handover took place in the presence of grieving relatives, who received the bodies following the medical procedures.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Mujid, the Traveller driver from Kaliabor; Subhash Das, a Traveller staff member from Nagaon; Ranjita Katowar from Ultajan in Golaghat; Jyoti Majhi and Darpana Majhi from Amguri in Kohora; Purnima Goala and her son Anurag Goala from Rongajan; Ganga Goala from Kuthari; Lakhi Majhi from Kaziranga; Sujata Tanti from Bihora in Kaziranga; Jayanti Rabidas from Moran; Abdul Rashid from Kuthari; Golapi Begum from Barhampur; Dipanjali Rongpharpi from Karbi Anglong; Mohammad Ali from Dhing; Sushil Bhumij from Bokakhat; Farzana Yasmin from Kaliabor; Faruk Ahmed and Faizul Islam from Samaguri; Damini Ghatowal and Baby Karmakar from Rongajan; Rafiq Ali from Bihar; Deepak Gurung from Sonitpur; Asim Phukan and Fazkir Alam from Nagaon; and Meena Devi from Kaliabor.

Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) sent a team of doctors to assist with medical treatment and post-mortem examinations following the accident.

Jorhat Medical College and Hospital treated injured passengers and conducted examinations of three deceased victims. Golaghat Civil Hospital handled the post-mortem examinations of the other 23 victims.

The accident occurred at Rongajan in Kaziranga on 13th November, 2026, when a minibus and a container truck collided head-on.

The collision resulted in 26 fatalities and left several other people injured. The scale of the tragedy prompted medical assistance from multiple facilities, including GMCH, JMCH and Golaghat Civil Hospital.

With all 26 post-mortem examinations completed and the bodies handed over to families, medical attention remains focused on the injured survivors receiving treatment at JMCH.