Kaziranga Accident: Toddler Rescued From Wreckage, Mother Dies

Guwahati: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was rescued alive from the wreckage of a Force Traveller after the Rongajan road accident in Kaziranga, on 13th November. Her mother, Jyoti Majhi, died from her injuries in the head-on collision between the passenger vehicle and a container truck that killed 26 people.

The toddler was trapped inside the wreckage of the Force Traveller following the devastating collision at Rongajan in Kaziranga.

Rescuers helped evacuate the child from the damaged vehicle. She was passed out through the shattered rear windshield before being immediately taken for medical attention.

The rescue offered a rare moment of hope amid an accident that claimed 26 lives. However, the child lost her mother, Jyoti Majhi, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision.

Jyoti Majhi was the mother of the two-and-a-half-year-old girl rescued from the wrecked Force Traveller. Although rescuers managed to bring the toddler out alive, Majhi succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident.

The child's survival and her mother's death have added a deeply personal dimension to the tragedy, which claimed 26 lives.

The fatal collision took place at Rongajan, near Hathikuli Tea Estate in Kaziranga, Assam, on November 13. The reported time of the accident was around 3:15 pm. A Force Traveller and a container truck were involved in the head-on collision.

The rescue of the toddler was carried out with assistance from local residents and rescuers, who helped move her through the shattered rear windshield and arrange urgent medical attention.

The accident left 26 people dead and several others injured. The two-and-a-half-year-old girl's rescue remains one of the most striking details of the Rongajan accident.