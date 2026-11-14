Guwahati Police Arrest 22 Transgender Persons in City-Wide Crackdown

Guwahati: A team of Guwahati Police arrested 22 transgender persons on 13th November, during a city-wide crackdown across the East, West and Central Police Districts of Guwahati, Assam. The operation was carried out after complaints alleging extortion, harassment and public nuisance, with all 22 arrested individuals subsequently produced before the concerned court for further legal proceedings.

As per information the Guwahati Police, the crackdown followed several complaints from residents alleging that transgender persons were threatening pedestrians and vehicle owners and demanding money at public places.

The complaints reportedly raised concerns about alleged extortion, harassment and public nuisance in different parts of the city. The operation also brought attention to the police department's stated

The coordinated crackdown took place across the Central, West and East Police Districts under the supervision of the respective Deputy Commissioners of Police. The Central Police District accounted for the highest number of arrests, with 12 transgender persons taken into custody. The West Police District recorded nine arrests, while the East Police District reported one arrest. The district-wise figures account for all 22 arrests reported by Guwahati Police.

Deputy Commissioners of Police formed teams in their respective jurisdictions to carry out the operation. Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain briefed the media about the operation and explained the basis on which the police action was conducted.

As per Jain's briefing, criminal activities would not be overlooked irrespective of a person’s gender or identity He also stated that the operation followed Supreme Court judgments and the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The police cited the relevant judicial judgments and central government guidelines while explaining the procedures followed during the operation. Guwahati Police produced all 22 arrested person before the concerned court for further legal proceedings.

As part of this process, transgender identity certificates are to be submitted for verification. The status of this exercise remains under review.