Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve sets New Record of over 5 Lakh Tourist Footfall

Bokakhat: Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, nestled in the heart of Assam, continues to captivate travellers and wildlife enthusiasts, experiencing a significant upsurge in tourism this year. Renowned for its breath-taking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and iconic inhabitants like the one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga has emerged as a top-choice destination for families and wildlife aficionados.

With a record-breaking 5.48 lakh visitors since April 2025, the national park is emerging as one of India's most compelling tourism success stories.

In the past two years, Kaziranga National Park proudly welcomed King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan, marking a historic moment. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history as the first prime minister to visit Kaziranga on March 9, 2024. He is the first prime minister to do so since its elevation to a national park in 1974. Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar, along with 60 Heads of Mission from various countries, visited the park as part of the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative on Feb 24, 2025, emphasizing its global significance. Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, visited Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) on May 16, 2025. Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav also visited KNP along with his family on October 5, 2025. Also, the French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, along with his family and two other delegates, arrived in Kaziranga on November 2, 2025. Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kaziranga has rightfully earned its place among global tourism destinations, with the New York Times recently ranking Assam and Kaziranga as one of the top 'Must See' destinations.

Based on statistics, it can be stated that the total visitors have increased 4 times in the last 10 years. What has been remarkable is the increase in foreign tourists that is now an impressive 4.5% of the total tourists.

This trend of tourist inflow continued in the month of May 2026, when a total of 30,850 tourists, including 175 foreigners, visited KNPTR.

Kaziranga is experiencing a remarkable boost in tourism, thanks to the recent success of innovative initiatives like the Bird Safari in the Panbari range, Cycling in Kohora, Panpur Jeep Safari & Boat Safari in Biswanath, Kaziranga beyond National Park initiatives, etc. These initiatives, aimed at promoting local culture and heritage, have captured the hearts of both residents and visitors alike, turning Kaziranga into a must-visit destination. The Kaziranga Staff - welfare society-run Eco-Shops have been able to showcase curated Kaziranga-related souvenir items and community products that have helped create fond memories for the visitors. New additions like Hemtap Hill trekking in the Silimkhowa village area have also attracted many visitors.

Local businesses have also benefited from the increased tourist influx, with hotels, restaurants, and shops reporting a surge in activity. The success of these events has created new opportunities for collaboration between the public and private sectors, further contributing to the overall economic growth of the area.

Taking to social media, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma posted the following message: "What happens when conservation is treated not as a constraint on development but as a catalyst for growth? @kaziranga_may have the answer. With a record-breaking 5.48 lakh visitors since April 2025, the national park is emerging as one of India's most compelling tourism success stories. FY 2025-26 was Kaziranga's best year on record. Tourist footfall rose to 4.68 lakh, up from 4.06 lakh the previous year. A decade ago, the figure stood at just 1.55 lakh. The transformation has been steady, deliberate and sustained. One of the most encouraging trends has been the rise in international visitors. Foreign tourist arrivals increased from 17,693 to 30,474 in a single year. When travellers from across the world choose Assam, it validates our efforts to build globally competitive tourism infrastructure...". This was stated in a press release.

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