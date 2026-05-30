Kaziranga Scripts Tourism History with Record 4.68 Lakh Visitors; Foreign Arrivals Surge

Guwahati: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has registered its highest-ever tourist footfall, attracting 4.68 lakh visitors during the 2025-26 fiscal year, marking a growth of more than 15 per cent over the previous year and underscoring Assam’s emergence as a major wildlife tourism destination.

Announcing the figures, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described 2025-26 as the “best year on record” for the UNESCO World Heritage Site, attributing the achievement to sustained efforts in conservation, infrastructure development and tourism promotion.

The park welcomed 4.68 lakh tourists during the year, up from 4.06 lakh in 2024-25. The growth becomes even more significant when compared to a decade ago, when annual tourist arrivals stood at just 1.55 lakh. The steady rise, according to the Chief Minister, reflects a long-term strategy focused on balancing ecological preservation with visitor engagement.

Kaziranga also witnessed a remarkable increase in international visitors. Foreign tourist arrivals rose sharply from 17,693 to 30,474 during the last fiscal year, highlighting the park’s growing appeal among global travellers.

The momentum has continued into the current year, with Kaziranga already recording 5.48 lakh visitors since April 2025, further cementing its status as one of India’s most successful wildlife tourism destinations.

Sarma noted that visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the King of Bhutan and more than 60 Heads of Mission have significantly elevated Kaziranga’s international visibility. He said the increasing number of domestic and foreign tourists choosing Assam demonstrates confidence in the state's efforts to build world-class tourism infrastructure.

Beyond tourism numbers, the Chief Minister highlighted Kaziranga’s conservation achievements. The park has gained national recognition for its success in curbing rhino poaching, recording multiple years with zero incidents of rhino poaching. He also pointed to the growing population of the iconic one-horned rhinoceros, sightings of the rare Golden Tiger, expanding Gangetic dolphin tourism and the return of migratory birds such as the Smew as indicators of a healthier and thriving ecosystem.

To further diversify visitor experiences, the state government has expanded tourism activities across the Kaziranga landscape. New initiatives include boat safaris in Panpur and Laokhowa-Burachapori, cycling trails, birdwatching circuits, trekking routes and community-based tourism programmes aimed at creating livelihood opportunities for local communities, youth and entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the proposed Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project, describing it as a model for integrating development with conservation. The project is expected to facilitate safer movement of wildlife across critical habitats while improving connectivity for both residents and tourists.

Emphasising the broader vision behind Assam’s tourism policy, Sarma said the state remains committed to three key objectives—protecting nature, generating livelihoods and creating globally competitive tourism destinations. The record-breaking performance of Kaziranga, he said, stands as evidence that conservation and economic growth can successfully go hand in hand.