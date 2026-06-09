'Keep It Escapism': Idris Elba Warns Against a Woke James Bond as Auditions Begin

Mumbai: British actor Sir Idris Elba has cautioned against modernising James Bond, urging creators not to make the iconic spy "woke" (dark-skinned). Speaking to the media, Elba suggested that certain international audiences would not accept a “black” actor as 007 due to ingrained cultural preferences.

While Elba admitted feeling complimented by years of rumours linking him to the franchise, he maintained he was never genuinely in the running for the part. He stressed that the character should remain pure escapism, advising filmmakers to "just be Bond" rather than attempting to appease shifting global tastes.

Currently, Elba is portraying Man-At-Arms in the Masters of the Universe adaptation. He humorously noted the irony of his own recasting, given the original 1980s cartoon character featured a ginger moustache and green legs.

Elba's candid remarks coincide with the official launch of the search for Daniel Craig’s successor. After years of speculation, Hollywood outlet Variety reports that highly anticipated auditions for the next iteration of the legendary British secret agent have finally commenced in recent weeks.