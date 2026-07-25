Keshab Mahanta's Daughter's Social Media Accounts Become Inaccessible After Attending Protest

Guwahati: The social media accounts of Dibisa Mahanta, daughter of Assam Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta, appear to have been deactivated or become inaccessible after the controversy surrounding her participation in a recent student protest in Guwahati.

Her Instagram and Facebook profiles were no longer accessible after videos and photographs of her attending the demonstration went viral on social media. However, it remains unclear whether the accounts were voluntarily deactivated or removed for any other reason.

Dibisa Mahanta was seen participating in a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Chachal, Guwahati on 23rd July , where students, youth and members of civil society gathered to demand education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Videos circulating online showed her sitting alongside student activists, holding placards and taking part in the demonstration. Some clips also appeared to show her joining slogans critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, creating debate amongst netizens.

Her participation drew significant public attention because she is the daughter of a senior minister in the BJP-led Assam Government. While some social media users criticised her involvement and the slogans raised during the protest, others defended her right to express her personal views and participate in a peaceful democratic demonstration.