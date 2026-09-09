Assam Ministers Turn Back the Clock, Join Viral ‘Back to the 80s’ Trend

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the viral “Back to the ’80s” social media trend, sharing a retro-styled image of himself on social media platforms.

The image, created using a ChatGPT prompt, gives the Chief Minister a nostalgic look inspired by the fashion and aesthetics of the 1980s. Sarma shared the AI-edited photograph with his followers, joining the growing online trend that has seen people recreate vintage-style images using artificial intelligence.

Taking to social media, Sarma shared the photograph with a light-hearted caption expressing his fondness for trends associated with nostalgia. “Getting to any trend which has nostalgia attached to it. Back to the 80s eh!” he wrote alongside the picture.

The trend has also caught the attention of several other Assam ministers, who have joined in by sharing photographs from their younger years on social media. Among those following the trend are Sarbananda Sonowal, Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Jayanta Mallabaruah. Their edited photographs have added a nostalgic touch to the trend, offering social media users a glimpse into their younger days.

The “Back to the 80s” trend has been gaining popularity on social media, with users sharing Ai-edited, old photographs and recreating the fashion and aesthetics associated with the decade. The participation of Assam’s political leaders has further brought attention to the trend, with their vintage photographs drawing reactions from followers online.