Kiren Rijiju Assures Strict Action in Malviya Nagar Racial Abuse Case

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said his office has been in continuous contact with the three women from Arunachal Pradesh who allegedly faced racial abuse and criminal intimidation in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, assuring that strict legal action will be taken against the accused.
The minister said the matter was being closely monitored and confirmed that arrests have already been made by Delhi Police.
He also stressed that incidents involving people from the Northeast in the national capital are treated with utmost seriousness.
“On the recent Malviya Nagar incident involving three girls from Arunachal, my office has been in regular contact with the victims and the Delhi Police from the very first day. Whenever any issue concerning people from the Northeast arises in Delhi, we act without delay. In this case too, the police responded promptly and arrests have been made," he told to a news agency.
He said that he is personally monitoring the matter, and strict legal action will be ensured so that no one dares to mistreat people from the Northeast.
Recalling past concerns, the minister noted that students from the Northeast earlier faced harassment in different parts of the country but asserted that the situation has improved in recent years.
"Dedicated mechanisms have now been put in place to respond swiftly to such complaints," he added.
Rijiju also highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a special arrangement was created within the Delhi Police to promptly address grievances involving people from the Northeast.
He added that as a senior minister, his office actively follows up on such incidents across states and reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding the dignity and security of citizens from the region.
The case pertains to allegations of racial abuse and criminal intimidation reported from Malviya Nagar in South Delhi, following which police initiated action and detained the accused.
Authorities said further legal proceedings are underway.