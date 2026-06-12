Kiren Rijiju Highlights 12 Years of NDA Governance, Citing Development and Public Trust

Guwahati: The Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has highlighted the achievements of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the past 12 years, stating that the period has been defined by development, public service and growing trust under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rijiju was speaking at a "Media Samvad" programme organised at the BJP headquarters in Itanagar on 12th June to mark 12 years of governance by the NDA government at the Centre. The programme was attended by several senior BJP leaders, including BJP Chairman Tarh Tarak and Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Kaling Moyong.

At the gathering, the Union Minister outlined a range of flagship initiatives and achievements implemented by the central government over the past decade. He emphasised progress in infrastructure development, improved connectivity, economic growth and the expansion of welfare programmes aimed at enhancing the quality of life for citizens across the country.

Rijiju highlighted major developments in road and transport infrastructure, noting that improved connectivity has played a key role in strengthening economic activity and regional integration. He also referred to India's economic growth and the implementation of several welfare schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jan Suvidha initiatives and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

As per the statement by the minister, the government's focus on inclusive and people-centric governance has contributed significantly to transforming India's socio-economic landscape.