Itanagar Bandh Disrupts Normal Life Across Capital Region

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Normal life was paralysed across the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) on Friday as a 24-hour bandh called by the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO) evoked a near-total response despite the state government maintaining that the issues raised by the organisation had already been addressed. Business establishments, educational institutions and markets remained closed, while roads wore a deserted look with only a few government and police vehicles seen plying.

The bandh, called from 5 am on Friday to 5 am on Saturday, was largely peaceful, barring a few stray incidents of tyre burning by bandh supporters, police said.

The district administration had earlier declared the shutdown "illegal and unlawful". APIYO had called the bandh demanding action against alleged unauthorised mosques and raising concerns over illegal immigration in the state. However, the state government had asserted that all 15 mosques identified as operating without the required approvals in the Itanagar Capital Region had already been closed and sealed by the administration.

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