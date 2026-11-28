Guwahati: The Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on 28th November, urged the Congress and other opposition parties to support the proposed Delimitation Bill, which seeks 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies.

Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed concerns raised by different states and communities while advocating women's empowerment through the proposed legislation.

The minister described the proposal as a measure that would expand women's representation in elected bodies while increasing the number of elected representatives.

He said its provisions also considered the interests of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), alongside concerns raised by different states.

Speaking about the government's position, Rijiju said political parties had already made their positions clear and that the concerns raised during discussions had been addressed.

"The government is very confident because all the political parties have now made their positions very clear. The concerns they had raised have all been addressed," Rijiju said.

Rijiju urged the Congress leadership to reconsider its position and support the proposed legislation in Parliament. He said political differences should not prevent parties from supporting a measure aimed at women's empowerment. The minister also questioned why the Congress was opposing a proposal that seeks to increase women's representation in legislative bodies.

"I believe that following the Prime Minister's appeal, the Congress party must also shift its long-held stance and outdated mindset," Rijiju said. He further appealed to opposition parties to work together to ensure the bill's passage.

Responding to remarks by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on the proposed legislation, Rijiju questioned whether Rahul Gandhi had influenced the party chief's position.

However, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister clarified that he was not certain about the circumstances behind Kharge's remarks. "I cannot say for sure, but perhaps Rahul Gandhi ji pressured him; I really don't know," Rijiju said.

He reiterated that the issue should not become a political confrontation and questioned the Congress's opposition to a proposal focused on women's representation.

What Does the Proposed Delimitation Bill Seek to Achieve?

The proposed legislation seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies.

It also proposes increasing the number of elected representatives, with provisions that Rijiju said take into account the interests of different states and communities.

The minister maintained that the proposal addresses concerns relating to representation, including those involving Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The proposed measure has brought questions surrounding women's reservation, constituency delimitation and the representation of states into the political debate.

The government is seeking support from the Congress and other opposition parties to facilitate the legislation's passage in Parliament. Rijiju expressed confidence that the concerns raised by political parties had been addressed. However, differences over the proposed delimitation exercise and its implications for parliamentary representation remain part of the debate.

The bill's passage will depend on the parliamentary process and the support it receives from political parties.