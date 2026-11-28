Guwahati: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) leader Dr Batskhem Myrboh on 28th November rejected allegations that the party was behind protests against the proposed Shillong ropeway project in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Dr Batskhem Myrboh rejected suggestions that the Voice of the People Party was organising or instigating protests against the proposed Shillong ropeway project.

He clarified that the party's support for public movements should not be interpreted as an attempt to initiate, control or hijack demonstrations.

According to Myrboh, the VPP's position was based on its willingness to stand with people whenever genuine issues affecting the public required attention.

He maintained that supporting people raising concerns was different from being responsible for starting their protests. The VPP leader's remarks came amid allegations linking the opposition party to the demonstrations against the proposed project.

Myrboh also explained that the VPP's responsibilities as an opposition party were not restricted to proceedings inside the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

He said the party would oppose government decisions both inside and outside the Assembly whenever it believed those decisions went against public interest. His remarks reflected the party's stated position that its opposition role included responding to public concerns beyond legislative discussions.

Myrboh maintained that political opposition should not be confined to the Assembly, particularly when issues affecting ordinary people required attention. The VPP leader also rejected the suggestion that the party's involvement in public movements automatically meant it was directing those protests.

Myrboh described repeated attempts to blame the VPP for public protests as a lazy approach. He argued that the government should focus on addressing the concerns being raised by people rather than accusing the opposition of being behind the demonstrations.

As per the VPP leader, genuine public issues required attention from the government, regardless of whether the opposition supported the movements highlighting them. He maintained that the party would continue to stand with people whenever matters affecting public interest demanded its attention.

Myrboh's statement outlined the distinction the VPP wanted to make between supporting public movements and organising them.

While rejecting responsibility for initiating the protests, he reaffirmed the party's willingness to support people raising genuine concerns. He also maintained that the VPP would continue opposing government decisions it considered contrary to public interest, both within the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and outside it.