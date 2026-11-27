Guwahati: The Khasi Jaintia Deficit Schools Teachers’ Association (KJDSTA) continued its protest outside the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) office in Lower Lachumiere, Shillong, on 27th November, alleging that the Meghalaya government had excluded its leadership from a proposed 30th November meeting with selected deficit school teachers.

KJDSTA president Boswell S Pala alleged that the Meghalaya government was attempting to divide teachers by inviting selected deficit school teachers to a proposed November 30 meeting without involving the association's leadership.

According to the association, its members learned about the proposed meeting through teachers who had received invitations. KJDSTA questioned the decision to approach individual teachers instead of holding discussions with its leadership.

The association maintained that any meaningful engagement with the government should include its representatives. It argued that excluding the leadership raised concerns about the government's willingness to address the collective demands of deficit school teachers.

Boswell S Pala expressed concern over what he described as attempts to weaken the association and divide teachers through selective invitations. He also raised concerns about alleged threats of disciplinary action against teachers participating in the agitation.

The KJDSTA president maintained that the government should engage directly with the association's leadership rather than pursue discussions with selected individual teachers.

The association called for genuine dialogue and said its representatives should be included in any government initiative aimed at resolving the teachers' concerns.

According to the association, its indefinite agitation began on 11th November. The protest outside the MBoSE office continued on November 27, with teachers from three areas joining the protest.

Teachers from Mawlai, Mawprem and Nongthymmai participated in the demonstration, reflecting the involvement of members from different parts of Shillong.

KJDSTA maintained that the agitation would remain ongoing until the government addressed its demands and initiated meaningful discussions with its leadership.

The proposed 30th November meeting remains a point of disagreement between the government and KJDSTA, with the association objecting to what it described as the exclusion of its leadership. Several invited teachers reportedly decided not to attend the proposed meeting, according to the association.

KJDSTA reiterated that it would continue its indefinite agitation until its demands were addressed. The association also maintained that dialogue involving its leadership was necessary to move towards a resolution.

With the proposed meeting approaching, the association's central demand remains the same: direct engagement with its representatives rather than selective consultations with individual teachers