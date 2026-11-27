Guwahati: The body of Jackson Boro, a personnel of the 10th Assam Police Battalion (10 APBN), who had been missing since 15th November, was recovered at Pilingkata in Meghalaya on 27th November.

Jackson Boro was serving in the 10th Assam Police Battalion (10 APBN). According to the information available in the initial report, he had been untraceable since 15th November.

His disappearance continued for nearly two weeks before his body was recovered in Meghalaya today. The recovery has brought attention to the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.

Boro's body was recovered at Pilingkata in Meghalaya today. The recovery location falls in Meghalaya, while the deceased was a personnel of the Assam Police's 10th Battalion.

One of the questions emerging from the incident concerns the reported performance of Jackson Boro's last rites without the presence of his family members.

As per report, Meghalaya Police performed the last rites in the absence of his relatives. The circumstances surrounding Jackson Boro's death remain unclear.

Further details are awaited.