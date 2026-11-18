Guwahati: The Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) commemorated the birth anniversary of iconic Assamese artiste Zubeen Garg on 18th November, at its City Campus, Khanapara, with a programme celebrating his extraordinary contribution to music and his lasting influence on Assam’s cultural landscape.

The programme commenced with a floral tribute to the artiste, followed by addresses from the Registrar of KKHSOU, Prof. Pranab Saikia, and the Vice-Chancellor of KKHSOU, Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das. Their remarks reflected on Zubeen Garg’s remarkable artistic journey, his contribution to Assamese music and culture, and the deep emotional connection he established with audiences across generations.

A major highlight of the celebration was a special panel discussion on “Zubeen Garg: Music, Identity and Cultural Consciousness of Assam.” The discussion brought together distinguished voices to examine different dimensions of his musical journey, creative expression and cultural significance. Devanga Pallav Saikia, author, lyricist and filmmaker (National Award Winner) was the moderator of the session. Renowned artists , Manjit Rajkonwar, Santanu Rowmuria and Dr. Maitrayee Patar were the panellists of the session. The panellists reflected on how the music of Zubeen Garg went beyond the boundaries of entertainment to become a powerful medium of cultural expression, social connection and collective identity. His ability to connect with people through diverse musical forms, along with his distinctive voice and unconventional artistic approach, established him as an influential figure in Assam’s contemporary cultural history.

The discussion also highlighted how Zubeen Garg’s songs became closely associated with the emotions, memories and lived experiences of the people of Assam. His artistic contributions helped strengthen a sense of cultural belonging, while his creative independence and fearless spirit inspired audiences, particularly younger generations. His influence continues to remain evident in the region's musical and cultural imagination.

The celebration further featured cultural performances by students of Sishu Sarothi and members of the KKHSOU fraternity. Through their performances, they paid tribute to the artiste and revisited the musical legacy that continues to inspire millions. The participation of students and members of the University community added a meaningful dimension to the occasion, making it not merely a commemorative event but also a collective expression of appreciation for his contribution to Assamese society and culture. The programme drew to a close with a vote of thanks proposed by the Controller of Examinations (i/c), KKHSOU, Arabinda Saikia.

Through this programme, KKHSOU reaffirmed the importance of recognising and preserving the contributions of eminent cultural personalities whose artistic work shapes collective memory and cultural consciousness. Zubeen Garg’s music, creativity and enduring connection with the people of Assam remain an integral part of the state's cultural legacy.