Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to legendary singer Zubeen Garg on his 53rd birth anniversary on 18th November. In his Facebook tribute, Himanta Biswa Sarma remembered Zubeen Garg as an artist whose music and personality became an integral part of millions of families.

The Chief Minister highlighted how the singer's distinctive voice and emotionally moving creations established a lasting connection with listeners across Assam.

Sarma wrote: "Our Zubeen, through his unique music, voice, heart-touching creations and personality, became a beloved part of millions of families. Zubeen is still among us; he remains close to us. Assam’s genuine love, affection and emotions for Zubeen will continue to resonate in every corner of the state and in the hearts of every generation..."

The Chief Minister concluded his message with a direct birthday greeting: "Happy Birthday, Zubeen!"

Zubeen Garg songs, compositions and distinctive voice have connected with millions of listeners, making him an enduring figure in Assamese music and culture.

In his birthday message, Sarma particularly highlighted the emotional bond between Garg and his audience. His reference to the singer remaining close to people reflected the continued affection and admiration that fans hold for the musical icon.

The Chief Minister also expressed confidence that Assam's love for Garg would continue to resonate across generations. Sarma's Facebook message focused on the singer's lasting influence, particularly his ability to connect with people through music and heartfelt compositions.

The tribute also highlighted how Garg's popularity extended beyond individual songs, becoming part of the emotional and cultural memories of millions of families.

Zubeen Garg's musical legacy spans several decades and continues to reach audiences across generations.