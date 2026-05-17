KKHSOU hosts North Eastern Economic Association’s 26th annual conference in Guwahati

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), in collaboration with Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (OKDISCD), successfully organised the 26th Annual Conference of the North Eastern Economic Association (NEEA) in Guwahati on May 15 and 16.

The two-day conference brought together economists, academicians, researchers, policymakers, scholars and students from across the Northeast and other parts of the country to discuss important economic and developmental issues affecting the region and the nation. The event was held at the Zubeen Garg Auditorium of KKHSOU.

The inaugural session began with a welcome address by Prof. Joydeep Baruah, Director of SKBSSS, KKHSOU, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee, who welcomed guests, delegates and participants to the conference. Dr. Parag Dutta, Secretary of NEEA and Organising Secretary of the conference, presented an overview of the association and explained the objectives of the event.

Speaking at the inaugural session, KKHSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das stressed the importance of collaborative academic research in solving regional developmental challenges and promoting inclusive and sustainable growth in Northeast India.

Prof. Saswati Choudhury, Director of OKDISCD, delivered the introductory remarks and highlighted the need for policy-oriented research and interdisciplinary discussions on issues concerning the Northeast. The keynote address was delivered by Prof. Surajit Mazumdar of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, while Prof. Bhagirathi Panda, President of NEEA, delivered the presidential address.

One of the major highlights of the conference was the Gopal Bordoloi Memorial Lecture and the Atul Goswami Memorial Lecture. These lectures were delivered by Prof. Basanta Kumar Pradhan, Director of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), Mumbai, and Prof. T.C.A. Anant, former Chief Statistician of India and former Secretary of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India.

The conference also featured panel discussions on themes such as “Sustainable Development, Innovation, Institutions & GST in NE India” and “Issues of Labour Market in North East India.” Economists and experts from leading institutions of the region participated in these discussions, which saw active interaction among delegates and participants.

During the technical sessions, researchers and scholars presented papers on a wide range of topics including sustainable development, labour markets, climate change, tourism, financial inclusion, agricultural transformation, gender studies, public health, migration, gig economy, digital finance and regional economic development. The presentations focused on socio-economic concerns affecting Northeast India and explored possible policy and research-based solutions.

The conference concluded with a valedictory session addressed by Shri Subhash Chandra Das, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Skill University and Chairperson of the Governing Body of OKDISCD. He appreciated the quality of discussions held during the conference and underlined the importance of continued academic engagement for regional development and policy formulation.