PM Narendra Modi inaugurates National Data Centre for North Eastern Region

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, virtually inaugurated the National Data Centre for the North Eastern Region (NDC-NER) from Lachit Ghat, Guwahati on Saturday.

The state-of-the-art National Data Centre, located at Amingaon, Kamrup, has been established by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) through NICSI, in collaboration with the Government of Assam and PWD (Building), Assam. The inauguration was attended by the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya; Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma; Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal; Minister of Science, Technology & Climate Change and IT Departments Keshab Mahanta; Minister of Education (School and Higher) and Tribal Affairs (Plain) Departments Dr. Ranoj Pegu; Minister of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Fisheries Departments Krishnendu Paul; and Minister of Transport Charan Boro, among other dignitaries.

The NDC-NER marks a major milestone in strengthening India's secure digital governance infrastructure and forms a key component of the National Government Cloud (MeghRaj) network. Strategically located at Amingaon, the facility will serve all eight North Eastern states-Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura-bringing high-performance computing and cloud services closer to users across the region.

The NDC-NER is expected to accelerate digital transformation in the North East, bridge regional digital divides, and strengthen India's digital sovereignty. The facility will empower governance, foster innovation, and improve ease of living for citizens through reliable, secure, and inclusive technology.

Key features of the NDC-NER include petabyte-scale, GPU-enabled, AI-ready infrastructure; a Green Data Centre certified with an IGBC Gold rating for sustainability; 99.98% uptime with Tier III compliance and N+1 redundancy; scalable capacity from 200 to 400 high-density racks across 43,000 sq. ft.; 8.5 MW power capacity with 4 MW IT load scalable from an initial 2 MW; and over 70 PB of data storage for transactional, analytics, and AI workloads. Designed to support mission-critical e-Governance applications, the NDC-NER will host cloud services and advanced digital platforms for Central and State Government departments, PSUs, and autonomous bodies, ensuring seamless, secure, and resilient service delivery.

The inauguration of the NDC-NER represents a historic step in advancing the Digital North East Vision 2022 and reaffirms the Government of India's commitment to inclusive and sustainable digital growth in the region.

