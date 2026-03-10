KKHSOU marks International Women’s Day with programme on gender sensitization

Guwahati: The Action Group for Gender Sensitization of the Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) organized a programme to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 10, 2026 at the University City Campus in Khanapara.
As per an official statement, the event aimed at reflecting on issues related to women’s empowerment and gender sensitivity in society as well as within academic institutions.
The programme was attended by faculty members, university officials and students. Prof. Sudeshna Bhattacharjya of Gauhati University attended the event as the resource person.
The event began with a welcome address by Dr. Dola Borkataki, Assistant Professor, Discipline of Sociology, SKBSSS, who briefly spoke about the significance of International Women’s Day and highlighted the importance of gender sensitization initiatives.
The chairperson of the programme, Dr. Ritimoni Bordoloi, Assistant Professor in the Department of Education, spoke on the relevance of celebrating International Women’s Day and stressed the need for awareness, dialogue and collective efforts to achieve gender equality and empower women in different spheres of society.
Following the opening remarks, Prof. Sudeshna Bhattacharjya, along with the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar of the university, was felicitated.
Registrar Pranab Saikia also addressed the gathering and spoke about the importance of gender-sensitive practices in building a gender-just and inclusive society.
"Men and women complement each other in creating an inclusive social environment and appreciated the initiative taken by the Action Group for Gender Sensitization in organizing the programme," he added.
During the programme, Prof. Sudeshna Bhattacharjya delivered a lecture on the role of women in the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. She said women have the potential to bring transformative change not only within households but also in the overall development of the nation.
According to her, the vision of a developed India is increasingly being viewed in terms of women-led development, where women actively contribute to social, economic and political progress.
Prof. Bhattacharjya said that understanding women’s role in nation-building requires revisiting both the past and the present to create a meaningful roadmap for the future. She noted that in Indian thought the concept of nari represents an independent and significant identity and that both men and women must be nurtured in their capacities for the progress of society.
Referring to historical developments, she observed that although women once held important positions in society, later periods witnessed practices such as sati and child marriage, which were eventually challenged through social reform movements.
She also highlighted examples of women from the Northeast, including historical figure Mula Gabharu and contemporary achievers such as Hima Das and Lovlina Borgohain, who continue to inspire younger generations.
Prof. Bhattacharjya further said that while several government policies aim to empower women, crimes and violence against women remain a serious concern. She stressed that policies alone cannot bring change without social awareness and commitment.
"The vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 can only be realised when women actively participate in decision-making processes and when society promotes gender sensitivity and equality," she added.
The Vice-Chancellor, in his address, spoke about the significant presence and contribution of women within the university community.
"More than 60 per cent of the university’s faculty, staff and learners are women, which reflects the growing participation of women in higher education," stated.
He said education plays a key role in bringing equality in society and has helped women participate more actively in social, economic and intellectual life.
According to him, open and distance learning institutions like KKHSOU help expand educational opportunities for different sections of society, including women who may not have access to conventional higher education.
The Vice-Chancellor added that open universities contribute to building a more inclusive and positive society by making education accessible to all.
He concluded by stating that a peaceful and supportive family environment contributes to a stable and progressive society and ultimately to national development, stressing that education and awareness remain essential for promoting equality and social harmony.
The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Chayanika Senapati, Assistant Professor of Management.