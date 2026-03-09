Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein Mark International Women's Day
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday extended warm greetings to women across the state and the country on the occasion of International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8 every year.
Both leaders used the occasion to call for a stronger collective commitment to respect, equality, and the empowerment of women at every level of society.
In a post on X, Chief Minister Khandu said the day is an opportunity to recognise the strength and achievements of women and to reaffirm efforts toward ensuring dignity and equal opportunities for them.
"Warm wishes on International Women's Day. Let us celebrate the power, grace and achievements of women and reaffirm our commitment to respect, equality and empowerment," Khandu said.
Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also took to social media to mark the occasion, emphasising the wide-ranging contributions women make to families, communities, and the economy.
"From nurturing families to leading communities, from classrooms and farms to businesses and public service, women are shaping the future with courage and determination," Mein said.
He called for equal opportunities and support for every woman and girl, adding, "Let us reaffirm our commitment to empowering every woman and girl with equal opportunities, dignity and support to pursue their dreams."
Mein also paid tribute to women driving change in society, saying, "Salute to the incredible women who lead, inspire and transform our society every day."
International Women's Day, observed on March 8 annually, celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women while underscoring the ongoing need to accelerate gender equality worldwide.