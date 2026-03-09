Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein Mark International Women's Day

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday extended warm greetings to women across the state and the country on the occasion of International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8 every year.

Both leaders used the occasion to call for a stronger collective commitment to respect, equality, and the empowerment of women at every level of society.

