KKHSOU Marks Krishna Kanta Handiqui's Birth Anniversary with Memorial Lecture on Education

Guwahati : Today, the Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) organised the 12th Krishna Kanta Handiqui Memorial Lecture at its City Campus in Khanapara to celebrates the 128th birth anniversary of the eminent scholar, educationist, linguist and Indologist, whose contributions continue to shape the academic and intellectual landscape of Assam and India.

Welcoming the gathering, KKHSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Joydeep Baruah paid tribute to Krishna Kanta Handiqui's enduring legacy as one of India's foremost scholars. He highlighted Handiqui's invaluable contributions to higher education, classical studies and Assamese intellectual traditions, stating that the annual memorial lecture honours his vision by promoting meaningful academic engagement on issues of national and regional importance.

The memorial lecture, titled "Imagining the Future of the Educational Landscape in India's North East", was delivered by Prof. Soumendra Mohan Patnaik of the Department of Anthropology, University of Delhi.

Speaking on the evolving higher education landscape in the context of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Prof. Patnaik stressed the need for an inclusive and multidisciplinary education system. He said the North East should be recognised not merely as a geographical region but as a rich repository of diverse cultures, indigenous knowledge systems and intellectual traditions.

He emphasised the importance of integrating local knowledge with global academic perspectives to build an education system that is both socially relevant and internationally competitive. Referring to the educational philosophy of Sri Aurobindo, he observed that the true purpose of education is to foster critical thinking, ethical values and the holistic development of individuals, rather than focusing solely on employability.

In his presidential address, Prof. Joydeep Baruah reaffirmed the university's commitment to carrying forward Krishna Kanta Handiqui's educational ideals through quality, inclusive and learner-centric education. He said the university remains dedicated to promoting academic excellence while responding to the evolving needs of society.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Pranab Saikia, Registrar of KKHSOU, who expressed gratitude to the keynote speaker, faculty members, research scholars, students and invited guests for their participation. The event was attended by university staff, researchers, faculty members and other distinguished guests, while Dr. Trisha Dowerah Baruah, Assistant Professor in the Department of Mass Communication, anchored the programme.

The memorial lecture served as a platform for meaningful discussions on the future of education in North East India while reaffirming Krishna Kanta Handiqui's enduring legacy as a visionary scholar whose ideals continue to inspire academic excellence and intellectual inquiry.