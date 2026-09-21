KKHSOU Observes Shraddhanjali Programme in Memory of Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: The Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) observed the death anniversary of Assamese musician, singer, composer, actor and cultural figure Zubeen Garg. The programme was attended by the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, officials, faculty members and staff of the University. The programme commenced with a plantation drive on the University campus, during which Nahor saplings were planted as a symbolic green tribute to the departed artist.

This was followed by the screening of a short biopic highlighting Zubeen Garg’s life, musical journey and contributions to Assamese culture and society. Prof. Pranjit Borah, Director of Online Education, KKHSOU, delivered a commemorative lecture on the artist’s life, creativity and enduring cultural contribution. Prof. Borah reflected on the distinctive ways in which Zubeen Garg connected contemporary artistic expressions with Assamese cultural roots. The Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of KKHSOU also paid tribute to Zubeen Garg, highlighting his remarkable influence on Assamese music, culture, and also his ability to connect with people across social, linguistic and geographical boundaries through music and art.

The programme concluded with a cultural segment featuring musical performances and recitations dedicated to Zubeen Garg. Members of the university fraternity presented selected songs and poetic recitations as expressions of respect and remembrance. The programme served as a meaningful institutional tribute to Zubeen Garg, celebrating his artistic legacy and his unparalleled contribution to Assamese socio-cultural life.