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Zublee Baruah Calls for Government Holiday on 19th September

Zubeen Garg had won the hearts of people through his music and that his contribution would remain unforgettable
Zublee Baruah Calls for Government Holiday on 19th September
Zublee Baruah Calls for Government Holiday on 19th September
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Guwahati: Today, Zublee Baruah has called for the day of Zubeen Garg’s death to be declared a government holiday, making the appeal from Zubeen Kshetra,Sonapur  in Guwahati.  Speaking during the first ‘Zubeen Divas’ event , Zublee also sought justice for Zubeen Garg . The appeal came as fans and admirers gathered across Assam to mark one year since Zubeen Garg’s death and remember his contribution to Assamese music and culture.

Meanwhile, today Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid tribute to Zubeen Garg in Guwahati, saying that people across state and  India were coming together to remember the celebrated singer and musician.

Sonowal said Zubeen had won the hearts of people through his music and that his contribution would remain unforgettable. He also highlighted a blood donation camp organised by the Assam unit of the BJP in Zubeen Garg’s honour.

According to Sonowal, the party’s youth wing was also organising similar blood donation programmes across the state as part of the tributes to the late singer.

Also Read- Sivasagar: Mango Tree at Sepon Bihutoli Holds Deep Connection to Zubeen Garg

Zublee baruah
government holiday
Sarbananda Sonowal ,
Zubeen Garg
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