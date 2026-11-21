Guwahati: The Indira Miri School of Education (IMSE), Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), in collaboration with the Directorate of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Assam, organised a one-day workshop on “Problems and Prospects of Special Education in Assam” on 20th November, at the University's City Campus, Khanapara. The workshop brought together policymakers, academicians, rehabilitation professionals, representatives of non-governmental organisations, special educators and parents to deliberate on the challenges and emerging opportunities in strengthening special and inclusive education in Assam.

Dr. Parag Dutta, Director (i/c), Indira Miri School of Education, KKHSOU, in his welcome address, provided an overview of the objectives and significance of the workshop.

The inaugural session featured addresses by Dr. Nirada Devi, Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam and Prof. Kaberi Saha Department of Education and Head, Department of Disability Studies, Gauhati University. Dr. Devi emphasised the need for a comprehensive roadmap for early identification and screening of disabilities, along with greater parental and social awareness and acceptance of children with special needs.

In her keynote address, Prof. Kaberi Saha, Department of Education and Head, Department of Disability Studies, Gauhati University, spoke on ‘Special education in Assam : Prospects, challenges and way forward’. She discussed the policy framework governing special and inclusive education, with particular reference to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, and recent reforms of the Rehabilitation Council of India. She highlighted the opportunities as well as the implementation challenges for Assam.

A significant highlight of the inaugural session was the release of a book entitled "NEP 2020: Reimagining Education for a Viksit Bharat". This particular book, edited by Dr. Devajani Duarah and Dr. Archana Adhikary, from the Indira Miri School of Education, KKHSOU reflects academic engagement with the changing educational landscape and the vision of transforming education in the context of the National Education Policy 2020.

Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das, Vice-Chancellor, KKHSOU, delivered the presidential address whereby he lauded the importance of holding such a workshop in the present day context. Towards the end of the inaugural session, Dr. Archana Adhikary, Co-convenor of the workshop delivered the vote of thanks.

The workshop also featured a special online talk which was delivered by Dr. Hemant Singh Keshwal, Head, School of Education, Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University, Bhopal, on “Professional Development of In-Service Teachers in Special and Inclusive Education: Experiences and Pathways.” He highlighted the potential of open and distance learning in providing professional development opportunities to in-service teachers without interrupting their regular teaching responsibilities.

Thereafter there were two technical sessions. The first technical session, chaired by Smt. Ketaki Bardalai, Executive Director, Shishu Sarothi, Guwahati was on ‘Special Education in Assam : Experiences, Challenges and Ground Realities’. The session featured an eminent line-up of panellists who focused on the present status, challenges and ground realities of special education in Assam. Dr. Mintu Bhattacharyya, Assistant Professor, Department of Disability Studies, Gauhati University highlighted the need for strengthened teacher training, capacity building, locally relevant learning resources and institutional collaboration. Smt. Amvalika Senapati of Shishu Sarothi discussed barriers such as limited access to services, social stigma and geographical constraints. Special educators Shri Heramba Das, BDS Government H.S School for Hearing Impaired and Ms. Athungla Avung from Montfort School shared their classroom experiences, emphasising the importance of appropriate care, support and guidance in enabling children with special needs to realise their potential. Parents Mr. Madhurjya Sonowal and Mrs. Munmi Gogoi Borah also shared their experiences, highlighting the challenges faced by families and their expectations from the education and rehabilitation systems. The session was moderated by Dr. Ritimoni Bordoloi, Assistant Professor of Education, KKHSOU.

The second technical session was on ‘Prospects and Pathways : Towards more inclusive and empowering special education in Assam’ that was chaired by Prof. Lanu Waneikhup Aimol from the Royal School of Behavioural and Allied Sciences, Assam Royal Global University, Guwahati. A former Director (on deputation) of the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRC), Guwahati, Prof. Aimol explored future pathways for more inclusive and empowering special education in Assam. Dr. Dipak Kumar Aich , Assistant Professor, Special Education, CRC, Guwahati, discussed early identification, developmental screening, assessment, rehabilitation and intervention strategies, highlighting the 1-2-3 benchmark for early hearing detection and the importance of Individualised Education Plans (IEPs). Dr. Shyam Sundar Sarma , Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, Gauhati University highlighted the psychological and psychosocial dimensions of supporting children with special needs, drawing attention to self-acceptance, autonomy, positive relationships and personal growth.

Ms. Sushila Pegu, Founder, Chief Trustee and President of Drishtikon Foundation, Hatibandha , Kaliabor, Nagaon shared the organisation's initiatives in digital literacy, assistive technology, skill development and livelihood support for persons with visual impairment. Through inspiring accounts of beneficiaries, including Eathwon Lakra from rural Arunachal Pradesh, she demonstrated how accessible education and digital skills can foster independence and empowerment. Two other beneficiaries of the Foundation were also felicitated in recognition of their inspiring journeys. This particular session was moderated by Dr. Indrani Kalita, Assistant Professor of Education, KKHSOU.

The valedictory session began with a summary of the workshop and its key takeaways that was presented by Dr. Devajani Duarah, Convenor of the workshop. Prof. Lanu Waneikhup Aimol, Assam Royal Global University addressed the gathering as the distinguished guest. Addressing the gathering, Prof. Pranab Saikia, Registrar, KKHSOU, emphasised the importance of institutional commitment and collective efforts in strengthening special and inclusive education. He highlighted the need for coordinated initiatives to ensure that educational opportunities are accessible to all, particularly learners with special needs.

In his address, Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das, Vice-Chancellor, KKHSOU, underscored the importance of inclusive and equitable education in building an accessible and learner-centric educational system. He highlighted the role of educational institutions in addressing the diverse learning needs of students and creating opportunities for their meaningful participation in education and society. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Arunima Borah, Co-Convenor of the workshop. Overall, the workshop provided an important platform for sharing experiences, identifying challenges and discussing practical pathways towards strengthening special education and promoting inclusive and equitable educational opportunities for children and learners with disabilities in Assam. The workshop concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening collaboration among educational institutions, government departments, rehabilitation organisations, special educators and families to ensure that every child, irrespective of ability, has access to equitable, inclusive and empowering educational opportunities.