KKHSOU Secures UGC Approval to Launch Science Programmes in ODL Mode

Guwahati: The Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University ,the only public open university in Northeast India, has received approval from the University Grants Commission's Distance Education Bureau (UGC-DEB) to introduce Science programmes through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode from the July 2026 academic session.

With the latest approval, the university will offer M.Sc. programmes in Physics and Chemistry, along with a B.Sc. programme in Mathematics. It has also received permission to introduce a Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS) programme from the same academic session.

The approvals mark a significant milestone for KKHSOU, making it a truly multidisciplinary institution in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The university now offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across all three major streams—Arts, Science and Commerce.

KKHSOU had previously secured UGC recognition for its M.Sc. in Mathematics, M.Sc. in Information Technology, Master of Business Administration (MBA), and M.A. in Yoga programmes.

Interacting at the press conference at the university's City Campus in Khanapara on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das said the approval had been long awaited, particularly by in-service graduate science teachers across Assam who have been seeking opportunities to pursue postgraduate studies through the ODL mode.

He said the new programmes would strengthen the university's contribution towards improving Assam's Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education, in line with the vision of NEP 2020.

As per Prof. Das, KKHSOU currently contributes nearly 11 per cent of the state's total higher education enrolment, with around one lakh learners enrolled across 18 postgraduate, 12 undergraduate, 15 diploma and 28 certificate programmes. With the addition of the four newly approved courses, the university now offers a total of 77 academic programmes.

Showcasing the university's focus on skill development, Prof. Das said KKHSOU has designed its diploma and certificate courses to improve learners' employability in accordance with the objectives of NEP 2020.

He also announced that KKHSOU has recently been recognised by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, becoming the first university in Northeast India to be recognised as an Awarding and Assessment Body for NCVET-approved skill courses.

Under this recognition, the university has already received approval to offer a skill-based course in Solar Panel Installation, while approval for another course on Geriatric Care is awaited.

Registrar Prof. Pranab Saikia said the university is also developing a Science Laboratory and Skill Hub at its Rani Campus. The proposal has already been approved by the university's Planning and Development Committee as well as its Board of Management.

The press conference was attended by Dean (Academic) Dr. Ranjan Dutta Kalita, Dean (Study Centre) Dr. Ridip Dev Choudhury, along with senior faculty members and university officials.