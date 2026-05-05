KKHSOU Student Riya Deuri Wins Gold, Set for World University Championship Stage

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University honoured its student Riya Deuri for bringing laurels to the institution by winning a gold medal at the All India Inter University Ju-Jitsu (Men & Women) Tournament 2025-26.

The felicitation ceremony was held at the university in the presence of Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das, Registrar Prof. Pranab Saikia, coaches Balwinder Singh and Mickey Singh, along with other officials. The Vice Chancellor felicitated Riya and praised her dedication, discipline, and sporting excellence.

Riya Deuri, a BA 6th semester learner of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University, secured the gold medal in the Under 52 kg category at the national-level tournament held from 20 to 24 April 2026 at LNCT University, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She was also the only participant from Assam to clinch a gold medal in the event, marking a significant achievement for the state.

Her performance has earned her selection to represent India at the FISU World University Championship in Combat Sports 2026, scheduled to be held from 8 to 14 June 2026 in Brazil. The championship is part of a major international university sports event series organised by FISU, featuring multiple disciplines across several countries.

Riya’s achievement is being seen as a milestone for KKHSOU and a proud moment for Assam in the field of university-level martial arts.