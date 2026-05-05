“I Had Written 101”: Himanta Biswa Sarma Reveals Pre-Result Prediction After Historic Mandate

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday shared a post on social media highlighting how he had closely anticipated the outcome of the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections. After the results were declared, the Chief Minister posted an old personal note in which he had attempted to predict the mandate.

Recalling his thoughts from April 9, just after polling concluded in Assam, Sarma said he had written down a “best-case scenario” of 101 seats for the BJP-led alliance. A month later, the final results surpassed even that estimate, with the alliance securing 102 out of 126 seats.

Calling it a moment of deep gratitude, Sarma described the verdict as the largest electoral mandate in the state since Indian Independence. The outcome also marks a third consecutive term for the BJP in Assam, further cementing its political dominance in the state.

Political observers note that the scale of the victory reflects sustained voter confidence in the ruling alliance’s governance, as well as its strong organisational reach across different regions of Assam.