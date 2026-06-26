KKHSOU Teachers' Association Celebrates 8th Foundation Day with Academic Lecture and release of Inaugural E-Magazine

Guwahati: The Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University Teachers' Association (KKHSOUTA) celebrated its 8th Foundation Day on 26th June, 2026 with enthusiasm and academic fervour at its city campus located at Khanapara. The programme brought together members of the university fraternity, including faculty, officers and staff to commemorate eight years of the Association's commitment to academic excellence, professional collaboration, and institutional development.

The programme commenced with the University Anthem, followed by a devotional bhajan presented by Dr. Chayanika Roy, Assistant Professor, Discipline of English. Delivering the welcome address, Dr. Indrani Deka, President of KKHSOUTA, welcomed the dignitaries and participants and highlighted the Association's contributions towards fostering academic cooperation and strengthening the university community since its establishment in 2018.

Addressing the gathering, Registrar of KKHSOU, Prof. Pranab Saikia and Director of Maniram Dewan School of Management, Prof. Nripendra Narayan Sarma congratulated the Teachers' Association on completing eight successful years and appreciated its role in promoting academic excellence and institutional development. A major highlight of the programme was the release of the inaugural annual e-magazine of the Teachers' Association, "Mukta Kantha". The publication highlights the creative, literary, and scholarly work of members of the university's academic fraternity and provides a forum for intellectual exchange and expression.

A special lecture was delivered by renowned psychiatrist, Dr Jayanta Das on the topic "Work-Life Balance: A Key to Sustainable Productivity." In his engaging and thought-provoking address, Dr Das emphasised the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between professional responsibilities and personal well-being for achieving long-term productivity, mental wellness, and overall quality of life. He shared practical insights and strategies for managing workplace stress and cultivating healthier work habits in today's demanding professional environment.

In his address, Vice Chancellor of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University, Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das, congratulated the Teachers' Association on its eighth Foundation Day and appreciated its continued contribution to the academic and institutional growth of the university. He also encouraged faculty members to continue working collectively towards achieving excellence in teaching, research, innovation and community engagement.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Dola Borkataky, General Secretary of KKHSOUTA, who expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, the resource person, faculty members, officers, staff and all participants for making the celebration a grand success. The entire programme was compered by Dr Trisha Dowerah Baruah, Assistant Professor (Mass Communication), KKHSOU.

The celebration reflected the Association's unwavering commitment to academic excellence, professional development, and the promotion of a healthy, collaborative, and socially responsible university environment.