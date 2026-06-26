Security Forces Arrest Four Insurgents, Recover Weapons in Manipur Crackdown

Imphal: Security forces have arrested four alleged insurgents and recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition during separate counter-insurgency operations conducted across Manipur over the last 48 hours.

The coordinated operations spanned the Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, and Kakching districts. In a major breakthrough in Imphal West, security personnel uncovered a significant weapons dump containing three AK-series rifles, a 9mm pistol, four magazines, 37 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres, and two Baofeng digital radio handsets.

In concurrent actions, an insurgent was apprehended from the Yairipok Kakmayai Lamkhai area in Thoubal district with a .32 pistol and a loaded magazine. Another operative was tracked down near Shagolsem Pukhri in Imphal East, while a third was detained at Wangjing Sabal Leikai in Thoubal. Separately, an alleged extortionist operating on behalf of an underground outfit was taken into custody in Kakching district.

All four arrested individuals, along with the seized military-grade equipment, have been handed over to local police. Investigations are underway to map out the suspects' wider logistical networks and ascertain their potential involvement in recent unlawful activities across the state.