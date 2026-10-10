Kohinoor Theatre May Shut Down After Five Decades, Hints Director Tapan Lahkar

Guwahati: Renowned mobile theatre group Kohinoor Theatre may be nearing the end of its journey, with director Tapan Lahkar hinting at a possible closure in a social media post. The development has raised concerns about the future of one of the state’s prominent Bhramyamaan theatre institutions.

Reflecting on his association with the group over the past year, Lahkar wrote, “Bahut kothai ase... But No More Kohinoor Theatre”, fuelling speculation about its future. However, he did not disclose the reasons behind the possible closure or confirm whether a final decision had been taken.

Founded in 1976 by veteran theatre personality Ratan Lahkar, Kohinoor Theatre has played a significant role in Assam’s travelling theatre tradition. Based in Pathsala in the Bajali district, the group became known for its elaborate stage designs, large-scale productions and innovative storytelling techniques.

After Ratan Lahkar’s death in 2017, his son Tapan Lahkar took charge of the theatre group and continued its operations.

Over the years, Kohinoor Theatre attracted audiences with ambitious productions inspired by internationally acclaimed stories and films, including Titanic and Jurassic Park. In 2010, the group was also invited by the National School of Drama (NSD) to perform in New Delhi.

Bhramyamaan theatre remains an integral part of Assam’s cultural landscape, with groups travelling across the state to stage performances. If confirmed, Kohinoor Theatre’s closure would mark a significant moment in Assam’s theatrical history.