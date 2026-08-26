KSU Agrees to Talks With Meghalaya Govt After Shillong Violence, Five Demands on Table

Shillong: The Meghalaya government and the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) are set to sit across the table on Wednesday to discuss the student body’s five-point charter of demands, in a move aimed at easing tensions following the violence that marred its August 19 rally in Shillong.

The KSU agreed to the government’s invitation after its Central Executive Committee held an emergency meeting on Tuesday evening. The discussions are scheduled for 6 pm at the Meghalaya Secretariat, with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expected to lead the government side.

KSU Information and Publicity Secretary Pynshai Kular Dkhar said the organisation was hopeful that the dialogue would lead to meaningful outcomes.

At the centre of the dispute are demands concerning administration, protection of indigenous interests and government recruitment. The KSU has sought action against senior officials over the July 31 public hearing related to the proposed Shree Cement project in East Jaintia Hills, alleging that members of the public were prevented from participating in the proceedings.

The union has also pressed for stronger implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016, while awaiting the introduction of the Inner Line Permit system. It wants facilitation centres to be set up at all 18 entry points across the Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

The KSU has additionally called for implementation of the amended Migrant Workmen Act, 2020 and changes to recruitment procedures at NEIGRIHMS. Its proposals include an 80:20 male-female ratio for nursing posts, reservation for indigenous candidates, removal of interviews for Grade B, C and D positions and a common recruitment SOP.

The proposed dialogue comes at a sensitive time for the state. The KSU’s black-flag motorcycle rally on August 19 descended into violence, with incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism and attacks on vehicles and people reported across Shillong.

Police said 31 vehicles were damaged and 18 people were injured, while two vehicles were set on fire.

The violence has also led to the arrest of four senior KSU functionaries, president Raymond Kharjana, vice-president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet, general secretary Reuben Najiar and assistant general secretary Jememiah Pohthmi. They are currently in Shillong District Jail.

The upcoming meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to address the KSU’s demands and work towards reducing tensions after days of unrest.