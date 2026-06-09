Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma adopts 'wait and watch' stance on emerging political outfit

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday said political organisations required long-term stability and institutional structure, as he adopted a "wait and watch" approach on the emerging Cockroach Janata Party. He said that initial public hype, often driven by social media, could not be equated with sustained political relevance. The Chief Minister added that the durability of any party depended on organisational consistency and internal structure rather than short-term visibility.

Sangma said he had no immediate comment on the new political formation, stating that a party could be assessed only after it developed a proper organisational base and constitutional framework. He observed that while social media had made it easier to mobilise support around issues, a political party required deeper institutional consolidation.

Reiterating his position, he said long-term stability, consistency and structured organisation remained the key factors in determining the strength of a political party.

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